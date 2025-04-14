Belleville HS baseball team bounces back with solid win

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School baseball team bounced back from a rough loss by defeating Newark Central, 14-1, on Thursday, April 10, to improve to a 2-3 record on the season.

Senior Derek Gonzalez had two hits and junior Crismel Deleon pitched well to earn his first career victory.

Junior Edwin Velazquez also pitched well in his first varsity action.

The Buccaneers were coming off a 13-0 loss to West Orange the previous day. The score was 3-0 in the fifth inning before it got away from the Buccaneers.

The Bucs have a busy week.

Tuesday, April 15, home vs. Cedar Grove. Senior Ayden Carrero will get the start on the mound.

Wednesday, April 16, home vs. Bloomfield. Junior Sean Walsh will get the start on the mound.

Thursday, April 17, at Hoboken.

Saturday, April 18, at Newark Academy.

The starting pitchers vs. Hoboken and Newark Academy will be determined later in the week.

“We had a great indoor practice today (Saturday, April 12) and plan on having another one on Monday (April 14) in preparation for a big week,” said BHS head coach Joe Sorce.