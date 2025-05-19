Belleville HS baseball team enjoys great week, winning four games

BELLEVILLE, NJ —

The Belleville High School baseball team had a great week, winning four of five games to bolster its hopes of qualifying for the state sectional tournament.

On Monday, May 12, the Bucs defeated Bloomfield, 13-3, at Bloomfield. Junior Sean Walsh pitched six strong innings. The Bucs had a great day at the plate, as they banged out 11 hits.

On Tuesday, May 13, they defeated Glen Ridge, 10-0, at home. Senior Rafael Matos pitched six scoreless innings, while Walsh had two hits to lead the offense.

The Bucs defeated Kearny, 6-2, on Thursday, May 15, at Kearny. Senior Ayden Carrero pitched six strong innings, while junior Crismel Deleon and Matos hit home runs.

BHS fell to Caldwell, 3-1, on Friday, May 16, at home. “(Junior) Edwin Velazquez and (senior) Jordan Rosario did a good job holding down a good Caldwell lineup, but we just didn’t get the bats going,” said BHS head coach Joe Sorce.

The Bucs got the bats going on Senior Day, as they defeated rival Nutley, 8-4, at home on Saturday, May 17. Carrero went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI, and Walsh was 3-for-4. Walsh also pitched 5 ⅔ innings to earn the week.

The Bucs, who improved to 10-11, have three games this week:

Monday, May 19: Fair Lawn, home.

Wednesday, May 21: Newark Academy, home.

Thursday, May 22: at Midland Park.

The Bucs will find out their standing in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Friday, May 23. The cutoff date to qualify for the tournament was Saturday, May 17. The tournament, featuring 16 teams, begins Tuesday, May 27.

Sorce was elated for his team in stepping up during the week.

“Our guys have done a great job of stepping up when needed in winning four of five games this week and hopefully that carries into this week and beyond,” said Sorce.

Note: Walsh has been selected to represent BHS on the Essex County roster in the annual Quad County Underclassmen All-Star game next month. He will play first base.