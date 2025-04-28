Belleville HS baseball team enjoys two straight shutout victories

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School baseball team won its last two games to improve to a 6-7 record on the season.

Senior Ayden Carrero fired a shutout, as the Buccaneers defeated Cedar Grove, 6-0, on Friday, April 25, on the road, avenging an earlier-season loss.

At the plate, Carrero went 2-for-3.

Sophomores Nate Diaz and Alvin Montanez also had clutch hits in the seventh inning to extend the Bucs’ lead.

On Saturday, April 26, the Bucs defeated Glen Ridge, 13-0, on the road. Senior Rafael Matos pitched a five-inning shutout.

“Both Raf and Ayden have really stepped up for us on the mound,” BHS head coach Joe Sorce said. “These were great starts by both of them!”

Senior Derek Gonzalez and junior Crismel Deleon each had two hits to lead the offense.

“I’m very pleased with the effort our players gave over the spring break week,” Sorce said. “We won three out of four in a six-day span and had two very good practices.”

On Monday, April 28, the Bucs will host Becton at 4:30 p.m. Junior Edwin Velazquez will get his first varsity start on the mound.

“Edwin did a good job out of the bullpen against St. Benedict’s earlier in the week,” Sorce said. “I’m confident he will give us a good outing.”

On Wednesday, April 30, the Bucs will play a Greater Newark Tournament preliminary-round game. The opponent and location will be made official on Tuesday, April 29. With a win, the Bucs will advance the next round on Friday, May 2, on the road.