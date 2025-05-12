Belleville HS baseball team gears up for six straight games, looks to earn state sectional tourmament berth

BELLEVILLE, NJ —The Belleville High School baseball team enters its biggest and busiest week of the season.

The Bucs, looking to earn a state sectional tournament berth, have six straight games.

Monday, May 12: at Bloomfield, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 13: Glen Ridge.

Wednesday, May 14: vs. Newark Academy.

Thursday, May 15: at Kearny.

Friday, May 16: vs. Caldwell.

Saturday, May 17: vs. Nutley, 11 a.m., Senior Day.

In its only game of the week, the Bucs had a tough 3-2 loss at Lodi on Thursday, May 8, to move to a 6-10 record on the season. That’s also the only game the Bucs have played in May.

The Bucs are No. 17 in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 power-point standings. The top 16 teams earn state sectional tournament berths. The cutoff for the tournament is Saturday, May 17.

The Bucs are determined to get the job done.

“We’ve had many tough losses this season,” said BHS head coach Joe Sorce. “We are refocused and realize we need to focus on one game at a time and play our best baseball now!”