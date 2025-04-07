Belleville HS baseball team gives good efforts, gears up for busy week

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School baseball team moved to 1-2 after two tough losses last week.

The Buccaneers lost to Montclair Kimberley Academy, 6-5, on Thursday, April 3. Belleville took a 6-3 lead into the bottom of the seventh. Junior Sean Walsh pitched a strong 6.2 innings, but MKA tied the game with two outs in the seventh, then won it on a walk-off single.

Senior Rafael Matos led the way for Belleville, going 3-for-4.

On Saturday, April 5, Belleville lost at Verona, 8-2. Senior Ariancy Paulino pitched a solid two innings of relief, which was promising for the team, said BHS head coach Joe Sorce..

The Bucs have a busy week:

Monday, April 7: vs. Cedar Grove.

Wednesday, April 9: vs. West Orange.

Thursday, April 10: vs. Central.

Friday, April 11: vs. Glen Ridge.

Saturday, April 12: at Hoboken, 11 a.m.

Raf Matos is scheduled to start against Cedar Grove and Sean Walsh is scheduled to pitch against West Orange.

The other starting pitchers will be decided as the week progresses.