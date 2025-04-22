Belleville HS baseball team notches impressive wins, as pitching is ‘coming around’

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School baseball team defeated Bloomfield, 2-0, at home on Wednesday, April 16, behind junior Sean Walsh, who threw a shutout with 11 strikeouts.

After losing at Newark Academy, 8-1, on Saturday, April 19, in Newark, the Buccaneers defeated St. Benedict’s, 4-3, on Monday, April 21, in Newark to improve to a 4-6 record on the season.

Senior Rafael Matos pitched four innings for the win. He also hit a solo home run.

Walsh went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI and he got the final out to earn the save.

In previous action, the Bucs had tough losses to Cedar Grove, 7-5, at home on Monday, April 15, and Hoboken, 2-0, on Thursday, April 17, at Hoboken.

The Bucs will play three more games this week. They will host 7-1 Montclair Kimberley Academy on Wednesday, April 23; visit Cedar Grove on Friday, April 25; and visit Glen Ridge on Saturday, April 26, at 10 a.m.

“Our pitching is coming around,” said Belleville head coach Joe Sorce. “Rafael Matos and (senior) Ayden Carrero have stepped up as starters, and senior Jordan Rosario and junior Edwin Velazquez have been good in relief.”