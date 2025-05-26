Belleville HS baseball team seeks strong run in state tournament

Connect on Linked in

BELLEVILLE, NJ —The Belleville High School baseball team hopes to make a strong run in the state tournament.

The Buccaneers will visit Union City in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Tuesday, May 27, at 4:30 p.m.

Junior Sean Walsh will be the Bucs’ starting pitcher.

The Bucs won four games during the week that led up to the May 17 cutoff for the state tournament.

The Bucs ended the regular season with a 13-2 win over Newark Academy on Wednesday, May 21.

Senior Ayden Carrero pitched a five-inning, complete game. At the plate, Carrero also hit two home runs.

Sophomore Alvin Montanez and senior Jordan Rosario also hit home runs.

