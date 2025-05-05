Belleville HS baseball team seeks to regroup after two close defeats

BELLEVILLE, NJ —The Belleville High School baseball team hopes to bounce back after losing both its games last week.

The Bucs lost to Becton, 6-4, on Monday, April 28, at home. Belleville fell behind, 6-0, after committing several errors early in the game.

“We did a good job of battling back, but fell short,” BHS head coach Joe Sorce said. “Senior relief pitcher Ariancy Paulino did a good job out of the bullpen, pitching 4 1/3 innings with six strikeouts.”

Senior Derek Gonzalez went 2-for-3 at the plate.

The 16th-seeded Bucs lost to 17th-seeded Glen Ridge in the Greater Newark Tournament preliminary round on Wednesday, April 30. The Bucs took a 1-0 lead into the sixth inning, but a few mistakes proved costly, said Sorce.

The Bucs, who moved to 6-9 on the season, hope to avenge that loss when they host Glen Ridge on Monday, May 5, at 7 p.m. in a Super Essex Conference game.

Belleville will then visit Lodi on Thursday, May 8, and host Caldwell on Friday, May 9.