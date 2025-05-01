Belleville HS boys volleyball team wins in Essex County Tournament preliminary round

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School boys volleyball team, seeded No. 6, defeated No. 27 seed Newark Lab, 25-7, 25-14, in the preliminary round of the 29-team Essex County Tournament on April 22 at home.

Junior outside hitter Kalib Laquindanum had seven assists and four digs, senior OH Gabriel Campos had three kills, junior middle blocker David Ochoa had three kills and three digs, junior setter Peter Garcia had four digs and two assists, senior MB Jeraldi Sylvahn had three kills and senior libero Victor Toledo had nine digs for the Bucs, who improved to 5-6 on the season.

The Bucs were scheduled to host No. 11 seed Glen Ridge in the first round on April 25 after press time.

Bloomfield is the top seed and West Caldwell Tech is the No. 2 seed.

Other key contributors for the Bucs are senior MB Aleksa Dusic, freshman OH Sean Sharpe, senior libero Michael Hernandez and senior OH Barron Tran.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Belleville vs. Bloomfield (April 1, at Bloomfield. Bloomfield won, 25-12, 25-22).