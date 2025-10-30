Belleville HS football team completes perfect regular season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School football team went from the lowest of the lows to the highest of highs in two years.

Two years after a winless campaign, the BHS Buccaneers capped an undefeated regular season with a 40-21 win at Kearny on Friday, Oct. 17, to improve to a 7-0 overall record.

The Bucs clinched first place in the Super Football Conference–Ivy White Division with a 6-0 record. They were scheduled to host Ridgefield Park in the Ivy division semifinals on Oct. 23. The other semifinal pitted Fort Lee (7-0, overall, 6-0 in the Ivy Red Division) against North Bergen (6-1 overall, 5-1 in the Ivy White Division). Fort Lee clinched first place in the Ivy Red Division, Ridgefield Park finished second in the Ivy Red and North Bergen finished second in the Ivy White. The championship was scheduled for the following week.

In the win over Kearny, senior quarterback Jordan Armstrong completed 12 of 18 passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a 2-yard TD to cap the scoring in the fourth quarter. Armstrong threw TD passes to senior Jalien Sharpe for 27 yards and 30 yards, both in the first quarter, and threw a 27-yard scoring pass to senior Jaden Westfield in the third quarter.

Junior Jashiah O’Uhuru rushed for 104 yards on 15 carries, including a 13-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

In 2023, the Bucs went winless. The following season, they were placed in the Ivy White Division. The two Ivy divisions are not eligible for the state sectional playoffs.

The Bucs finished 5-4 last season, winning four of their final five games.

2025 Belleville results

Sept. 5: win, vs. Ferris, 40-0

Sept. 11: win, at North Bergen, 45-20

Sept. 19: win, vs. Demarest, 27-26

Sept. 26: win, vs. Cliffside Park, 36-0

Oct. 3: win, at Dickinson, 16-6

Oct. 10: win, vs. Memorial, 30-13

Oct. 17: win, at Kearny, 40-21

Photos Courtesy of Elijah Nunez/Belleville High School

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry