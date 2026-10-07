Belleville HS football team defeats Paterson Kennedy for third win in a row

BELLEVILLE — The Belleville High School football team defeated Paterson Kennedy 19-6 for its third straight win on Friday, Oct. 2, at Hinchcliffe Stadium in Paterson to improve to a 3-2 record on the season.

Sophomore quarterback Ethan Varona passed for three touchdowns. He connected on scoring passes of 6 yards to senior Jadiere Rivera-Hampton, 21 yards to junior Desmond Mitchell and 25 yards to junior Sean Sharpe.

Sharpe had five carries for 33 yards. He also made seven tackles and recorded a fumble recovery on defense.

Belleville improved to 3-1 in the Super Football Conference–Ivy Gold Division. The Bucs will host Millburn on Thursday, Oct. 8. Millburn is 4-2 and 3-1 in the Ivy Gold Division.

Belleville (3-2)

Sept. 4: loss, at Pascack Hills, 48-6

Sept. 11: loss, vs. Bergenfield, 22-14

Sept. 17: win, at Bergen County Tech, 36-21

Sept. 25: win, vs. Dover, 23-6.

Oct. 2: win, at Paterson Kennedy, 19-6

Oct. 8: vs. Millburn, 7 p.m.

Photo by Joe Ragozzino

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