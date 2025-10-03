BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School football team has enjoyed an impressive 4-0 start to the season. The last time the Buccaneers started 4-0 was in 2019, when they won their first five games.

The Bucs won their first two games in convincing fashion.

The Bucs defeated Ferris 40-0 in the season-opener on Friday, Sept. 5, at BHS’ Municipal Stadium’s Doc Ellis Field.

Senior quarterback Jordan Armstrong passed for two touchdowns, both to sophomore wide receiver Sean Sharpe for 18 and 20 yards. Senior WR Jailen Sharpe, Sean’s brother, scored two TDs on runs of 19 and 12 yards. Senior defensive end Caleb Love returned a fumble for TD and junior running back Nathaniel Anabwani recorded a safety.

Senior Uriah Vergara kicked a 25-yard field goal and added five extra-point kicks.

Senior RB Jayden McDaniel rushed for 88 yards on seven carries for Belleville.

The Bucs defeated North Bergen 45-20 on Thursday, Sept. 11, at North Bergen.

Armstrong passed for 200 yards and three touchdowns on nine of 13 attempts. He threw a 29-yard TD pass to Love, a 22-yard TD pass to senior WR Jaden Westfield and an 82-yard scoring pass to Sean Sharpe. Sean Sharpe also had an 85-yard kickoff return for a TD. McDaniel ran for a 16-yard TD and Anabwani scored on a 26-yard run. Anabwani finished with 114 yards on 12 carries, Jailen Sharpe had eight rushes for 85 yards and McDaniel had six carries for 45 yards. Sean Sharpe finished with five catches for 98 yards and Love had four catches for 66 yards. Defensively, senior lineman Victor Adams had eight tackles, and Love and senior linebacker Devin Westfield each had six tackles.

BHS defeated Demarest 27-26 in thrilling fashion at Municipal Stadium on Friday, Sept. 19.

After Demarest tied the score 20-20 in the fourth quarter, Sean Sharpe had a 70-yard pick-6 and Vergara kicked the extra-point for a 27-20 lead. Demarest answered on a 2-yard TD pass to make it a one-point game. Demarest went for the ensuing two-point conversion pass, but the Bucs broke it up, as they held on for the win.

After a scoreless second quarter, the two teams traded four touchdowns. Jailen Sharpe scored on a 23-yard run to tie it 6-6. Armstrong hit Love with a 16-yard TD pass and Vergara kicked the extra point to tie it 13-13.

Demarest scored the only TD in the third quarter to take a 20-13 lead.

Anabwani ran for a 7-yard TD run and Vergara kicked the point-after to tie it 20-20.

The Bucs defeated Cliffside Park/Ridgefield 36-0 at home on Friday, Sept. 26. Armstrong threw three TD passes – two to Sean Sharpe, one each to Caleb Love and Jaden Westfield. Lorenzo Tiankee had an 64-yard interception return for a TD.

Armstrong finished with 193 yards on seven of 11 attempts. Sean Sharpe finished with five catches for 80 yards. Anabwani had 95 rushing yards on 14 carries.

BHS results and schedule

Sept. 5: win, vs. Ferris, 40-0

Sept. 11: win, at North Bergen, 45-20

Sept. 19: win, vs. Demarest, 27-26

Sept. 26: win, vs. Cliffside Park, 36-0

Oct. 3: at Dickinson, 7 p.m.

Oct. 10: vs. Memorial, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17: at Kearny, 7 p.m.

Photo Courtesy of Belleville High School

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry