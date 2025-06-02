Belleville HS seniors honored as Karen Fuccello Scholar-Athlete Award recipients

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Pictured: Belleville High School seniors Nina Gemino and Dominick Cappelletti beam with BHS athletic director Marcellino Marra. Gemino and Cappelletti were among the honorees at the annual Super Essex Conference Karen Fuccello Scholar–Athlete Award ceremony on Tuesday, May 13. Gemino, who will attend Seton Hall University, lettered in softball; while Cappelletti, who will attend New Jersey Institute of Technology, lettered in tennis and bowling. The ceremony honored senior scholar-athletes from the SEC schools. Fuccello was the late longtime BHS athletic director.

Photo Courtesy of Belleville HS Athletics