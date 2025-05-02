Belleville HS softball team has a promising future

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School softball team has a bright future, as the Buccaneers hope to make more progress this season.

The Bucs, under longtime head coach Chris Cantarella, had a 3-5 record through April 21.

BHS visited and defeated Technology, 20-1, in the season opener on April 1 in Newark; defeated Irvington, 16-1, April 14, at home; and defeated Newark East Side, 18-0, April 17, at home.

The Bucs have a young team, with one senior – pitcher/outfielder/infielder Nina Gemino – three juniors, four sophomores and five freshmen.

The juniors are outfielder/designated player Jaylynn Quinn, first base Mya Estrict and third base Anniyah Thompson.

The sophomores are catcher Brooke Nelson, second base Sophia Ciampitti, Nyah Rollins and pitcher/outfielder/infielder Ruby Perez.

The freshmen are pitcher/infielder Leilani Pardes, outfielder Julianna Ramirez, infielder Kaila Johnson, outfielder/catcher Emily Anuscavage and infielder Zoe Arroyabe.

Paredes, Geminio, Thompson, Nelson and Anuscavage have sparked the Bucs’ offense. Paredes, Gemino and Perez are the top pitchers.

In the win over Technology, the Bucs were led by Thompson and Ciampitti, who each drove in four runs. Gemino, Johnson, Nelson and Rollins each knocked in two runs.

Belleville hopes to make a good run in the Essex County Tournament, which was scheduled to be seeded on April 28, after press time.