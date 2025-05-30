Female boxer inspires on road to success

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Training at Legacy Boxing Club in Belleville, Lisandra Contreras has always dreamed of becoming a professional boxer.

The 20-year-old is thrilled to fulfill that dream in a few weeks.

Contreras will make her professional debut on June 21 at the Prudential Center in Newark.

“Since I was young, I loved sports—but boxing was what truly captured my heart,” said Contreras, a Passaic resident. “I was always getting into fights at school and with the boys in my town, so when I discovered boxing, it gave me something I didn’t know I needed: discipline, purpose and a dream.”

Contreras said she began boxing at the age of 10, driven by a passion that only grew stronger with time. Through dedication and countless hours of training, she became a national champion in three categories — junior, youth and elite—with an amazing amateur record of 121 wins and only four losses.

“I proudly represented the Dominican Republic in the Youth World Championship and was crowned champion of the prestigious Copa Esmeralda in Monte Plata, Dominican Republic.

But my journey hasn’t been easy.

“As a woman in a male-dominated sport, I’ve had to fight twice as hard—once in the ring and once outside it—for the respect, support and opportunities my male counterparts often receive without question. On top of that, financial hardship has always shadowed my career. From struggling to afford basic training equipment, to traveling for competitions with limited resources, I’ve learned to do more with less.”

After many years apart, Contreras said she reunited with her mother in the United States—a moment that changed her life. She found a new home at Legacy Boxing Club, where coach Yessenia Montalvo, aka “Coach Yess”, welcomed her with open arms and a strong belief in her potential.

“With her guidance, I won a silver medal at the USA Boxing Women’s National Tournament in Lafayette, Louisiana, and became the East Coast Women’s Champion in Atlantic City.

Coach Yessenia believed in me before I truly believed in myself. She saw something in me — something worth fighting for. To help take me to the next level, she brought in Coach Anthony Carr to join my team and help prepare me for the biggest challenge of my life: my professional debut.

“I’m also proud to be part of the Pretty Strong Project, a powerful non-profit initiative founded by Coach Yess to help girls and women, like me, who face financial struggles in pursuing their boxing dreams. Through this project, I’ve gained not only support, but also a sense of sisterhood and purpose.

“But the truth is, the Pretty Strong Project and athletes, like me, still need more support—especially here in New Jersey. With more resources, more backing, and more belief from our communities, we can continue to rise, fight and inspire the next generation of strong women and girls in boxing. Your support can help make this debut possible. Every donation, every sponsor, every believer counts.

“Together, we can prove that pretty can be powerful—and strong enough to win”

A GoFundMe page has been established to help Contreras’ journey. To make a donation, visit: https://gofund.me/4e176fce

In addition, you can purchase fight tickets at Legacy Boxing Club, located at 341 Cortlandt St., call 973-837-8220 or follow her instagram page: @lisandra_contreras24 or @legacyboxingnj.

Photos Courtesy of Yessania Montalvo