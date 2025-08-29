FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Belleville HS eyes another good season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School football team last season made the most of its opportunity while competing in the Super Football Conference–Ivy White Division, winning four of its final five games to finish with a 5-4 record. The Buccaneers also achieved their first winning season since going 6-4 in 2021.

The SFC Ivy divisions comprise teams that have struggled to compete in recent years. Though they are ineligible for the state playoffs, they do compete in a league postseason.

It marked the Bucs’ first year in the Ivy, after they won one game in 2022 and went winless in 2023.

The Bucs remain in the Ivy, as teams are locked in for two years.

But make no mistake, the Bucs are looking to build off last year’s success.

“We were competitive in every game, which helped the spirit around the team,” said head coach Brian Antab, entering his fourth season at the helm. “It builds confidence. Through the years, even while we were losing, we were working hard. But it just makes it a little bit more enjoyable ti come out here and work toward something where you can be competitive, win some games and compete for that league championship. We fell a little bit short of that last year, but that’s the goal this year: to get back, compete every week and give ourselves a chance at the end of the season, so we can play some meaningful football.”

Senior Jordan Armstrong (5-foot-10, 170 pounds) returns at quarterback as a four-year letterwinner. Armstrong will be surrounded by a strong set of skill players. Jayden McDaniel, a senior who has been a two-year starting middle linebacker, will be the main running back.

The receivers are senior brothers Jailen Sharpe (6-0, 170) and Sean Sharpe (6-2, 180), as well as senior Jaden Westfield (5-9, 160).

The offense brings back several key players.

The line boasts four senior returnees: center Keith Greeley (6-foot-1, 250 pounds), left tackle Devin Westfield (6-0, 210), Jaden’s brother; right guard Joshua Workman (6-3, 260) and left guard Victor Adams (6-2, 230). Junior Bryan Phillips (6-4, 240) and sophomore Jahviel Rodriguez (6-0, 200) were vying for the right tackle spot.

“It has some potential,” Antab said of the offense. “If we can get all 11 guys on the same page, we can have some success.”

Defensively, the front seven is back, with most of the O-linemen seeing time on the D-line. Seniors Caleb Love (6-2, 220) and Samad Conway (6-2, 210) are defensive ends.

McDaniel has become more of a vocal leader at inside linebacker. The other inside linebacker is senior Joshiah Morton (5-11, 160). In the secondary, senior Jaden Westfield and junior Lorenzo Tiankee (5-9, 150) are the cornerbacks, while the Sharpe brothers will assume the safety positions. Tiankee also is a standout wrestler.

Antab likes the potential of his defense.

“They’re out there every day and making plays. We’re excited about our defense,” Antab said.

The Bucs were in the process of trying out a few placekickers.

Like last year, the Bucs want to continue to be competitive. Three of their four losses were under single digits.

Antab is preaching accountability, which will go a long way toward achieving their goal of another winning season and an Ivy White Division title.

“We need 11 guys on the same page,” Antab said. “If everybody takes care of their responsibility, I think we have the talent that can shine through, as long as everybody is responsible for what they are doing on every play.

“We’re looking to get some of those close losses and turn them into wins.”

The Bucs will begin the season on Thursday, Sept. 5, as they host Ferris at 7 p.m. In addition to Ferris, the Bucs’ divisional opponents are North Bergen, Cliffside Park, Dickinson, Memorial and Kearny.

Schedule

Sept. 5: vs. Ferris, 7 p.m.

Sept. 11: at North Bergen, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 19: vs. Demarest, 7 p.m.

Sept. 26: vs. Cliffside Park, 7 p.m.

Oct. 3: at Dickinson, 7 p.m.

Oct. 10: vs. Memorial, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17: at Kearny, 7 p.m.

Photos by Joe Ragozzino

Belleville team practice at Municipal Stadium, Aug. 13