Here are the 2025 Belleville HS boys and girls soccer team schedules

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School boys and girls soccer teams are getting ready for their seasons.

The following are their schedules:

Boys soccer

Sept. 2: Central, 4 p.m.

Sept. 4: at Nutley, 4 p.m.

Sept. 8: at Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

Sept. 10: Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

Sept. 12: at Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

Sept. 15: Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

Sept. 17: Caldwell, 4 p.m.

Sept. 20: Passaic County Tech, 10 a.m.

Sept. 22: West Orange, 4 p.m.

Sept. 24: at Irvington, 4 p.m.

Oct. 1: at Verona, 4 p.m.

Oct. 3: vs. Barringer, 4:15 p.m.

Oct. 6: at Shabazz, 4 p.m.

Oct. 8: at Science Park, 4 p.m.

Oct. 11: East Side, 10 a.m.

Oct. 14: Newark Collegiate, 4 p.m.

Oct. 28: Technology, 6 p.m.

Home games are played at Clearman Field, located at 183 Union Ave. in Belleville.

Girls soccer

Sept. 3: East Orange Campus, 4 p.m.

Sept. 5: at Nutley, 4 p.m.

Sept. 9: at Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

Sept. 11: Columbia, 4 p.m.

Sept. 16: at Orange, 4 p.m.

Sept. 18: East Side, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 19: North Arlington, 4 p.m.

Sept. 23: West Milford, 4:15 p.m.

Sept. 25: at Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

Sept. 26: Barringer, 4:15 p.m.

Oct. 2: at Science Park, 4 p.m.

Oct. 7: Payne Tech, 4 p.m.

Oct. 9: at McNair, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 13: Caldwell, 4 p.m.

Oct. 20: at Roselle Catholic, 4 p.m.

Oct. 24: Orange, 4 p.m.

Home games are played at Clearman Field, located at 183 Union Ave. in Belleville.