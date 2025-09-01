Here are the 2025 Belleville HS boys and girls soccer team schedules

By on Comments Off on Here are the 2025 Belleville HS boys and girls soccer team schedules

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School boys and girls soccer teams are getting ready for their seasons.

The following are their schedules:

Boys soccer

  • Sept. 2: Central, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 4: at Nutley, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 8: at Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 10: Bloomfield, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 12: at Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 15: Newark Academy, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 17: Caldwell, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 20: Passaic County Tech, 10 a.m.
  • Sept. 22: West Orange, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 24: at Irvington, 4 p.m.
  • Oct. 1: at Verona, 4 p.m.
  • Oct. 3: vs. Barringer, 4:15 p.m.
  • Oct. 6: at Shabazz, 4 p.m.
  • Oct. 8: at Science Park, 4 p.m.
  • Oct. 11: East Side, 10 a.m.
  • Oct. 14: Newark Collegiate, 4 p.m.
  • Oct. 28: Technology, 6 p.m.

Home games are played at Clearman Field, located at 183 Union Ave. in Belleville.

Girls soccer

  • Sept. 3: East Orange Campus, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 5: at Nutley, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 9: at Newark Academy, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 11: Columbia, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 16: at Orange, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 18: East Side, 4:30 p.m.
  • Sept. 19: North Arlington, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 23: West Milford, 4:15 p.m.
  • Sept. 25: at Bloomfield, 4 p.m.
  • Sept. 26: Barringer, 4:15 p.m.
  • Oct. 2: at Science Park, 4 p.m.
  • Oct. 7: Payne Tech, 4 p.m.
  • Oct. 9: at McNair, 4:30 p.m.
  • Oct. 13: Caldwell, 4 p.m.
  • Oct. 20: at Roselle Catholic, 4 p.m.
  • Oct. 24: Orange, 4 p.m.

Home games are played at Clearman Field, located at 183 Union Ave. in Belleville.

 

  ,

Here are the 2025 Belleville HS boys and girls soccer team schedules added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →