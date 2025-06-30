Legacy Boxing Club hosts Jingle Brawls 2 in December, as first responders and military heroes battle for worthy cause

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Mark your calendars for Friday, Dec. 5, because Jingle Brawls 2 is BACK—and this time, it’s going to be bigger, louder, and more electrifying than ever before!

Legacy Boxing Club, located at 341 Cortlandt St. in Belleville, is once again hosting the ultimate throwdown, where first responders and military heroes trade badges for boxing gloves—all to fight for a powerful cause.

This high-impact amateur boxing fundraiser supports the Legacy Youth Boxing Program, giving young athletes the equipment, training, and opportunities they need to grow strong, in and out of the ring. Every punch thrown is a step toward building confidence, discipline, and brighter futures.

Last year’s event was a night to remember – with 18 explosive bouts, 18 belt winners, and an army of supporters packing the gym with nonstop energy. Paterson Police Department took home the Team Belt after a dominant performance, while teams from East Orange Fire, Jersey City Fire, State Police, Newark, Hoboken, Bloomfield, and the Passaic and Essex County Prosecutors’ Offices brought the fire.

One of the most unforgettable moments of the night? Orange PD’s Samantha Rossi stepping up in the only female bout, proving that strength, grit, and determination have no limits.

This year’s event is going even harder. More fights. More belts. More heart.

Registration is now open for police, fire, EMS, and military personnel ready to fight for our youth. Step up and make a difference. Sign up here: https://www.konquer.club/events/924

Tickets go on sale on Sept. 1. To purchase tickets, visit: events.humanitix.com/jinglebrawls2025

This event will sell out – don’t wait!

Want to support without stepping into the ring? Become a Belt Sponsor and help Legacy Boxing Club crown its champions while fueling its youth program. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Yessenia Montalvo at 201-218-3848.

These brave men and women serve us every day – now they’re giving back in a whole new way. Come cheer them on as they fight with purpose and heart.