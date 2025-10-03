Shirley Rivera flourishing for Montclair Kimberley Academy girls soccer team

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Belleville resident Shirley Rivera continues to emerge as one of the top young girls soccer players in Essex County as a standout midfielder for Montclair Kimberley Academy, which has posted victories over such teams as Montclair and Kearny in the early going of the 2025 season.

Rivera, a sophomore, has been the leading scorer for the past two seasons for MKA, leading the team with seven goals last fall and having two goals and four assists through the first five matches this season for the 3-2 Cougars.

She scored a game-tying goal on a successful penalty kick, when MKA edged crosstown rival Montclair 2-1 in overtime on Thursday, Sept. 11, and then scored one of her team’s goals in a 2-1 triumph over Kearny on Saturday, Sept. 20.

Rivera spearheads a talented, young nucleus for MKA.

“Shirley is arguably one of the best players in the county and she can change a game in an instant,” said MKA first-year head coach Tim Keegan. “She is a big part of our nucleus of young talent and provides great energy and presence on the field.”

About the Author Steve Tober Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry