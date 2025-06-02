Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center honors Best Teammate Award recipients

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
LITTLE FALLS, NJ — For the 13th consecutive year, the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center hosted high school student-athletes from member schools of the Super Essex Conference, along with their families and coaches for a celebration of the qualities that made Yogi Berra a national treasure.
The 40 recipients of the 2025 Yogi Berra Museum Best Teammate Award exemplify the strength of character, sportsmanship and supportive spirit that, though often unheralded, are vital to a team’s success.
“The Best Teammate Award allows us to formally recognize young people who are embodying the positive ideals that Yogi lived by his entire life, both on and off the field,” said Eve Schaenen, the museum’s executive director. “This year is particularly special for us, as the museum celebrated what would have been Yogi’s 100th birthday earlier this month. We are very grateful to Stadium System for their ongoing support, and to wonderful partners at the SEC for helping us make this experience possible for these 40 exceptional student-athletes.”
The winners, selected by their respective athletic departments, enjoyed a celebratory banquet before hearing from special guest speaker Larry Berra, the eldest son of Hall of Famer, Yogi Berra. Berra addressed the 2025 Best Teammate Award recipients in his remarks, stating: “Some teammates are born leaders. They’re just made that way. But those people are very rare. For the rest of us mere mortals, we have to work at it. You put in the work. And if you put in the work, it will serve you now, and in the future.”
2025 Yogi Berra Museum Best Teammate Award Recipients
Arts – Zahir Little
Bard – John Ovasodun
Belleville – Cassandra Cross (volleyball, flag football)
Bloomfield – Anthony Lizama (wrestling)
Cedar Grove – Edward Matos
Central – Masiambou Saysay
Columbia – Madeline “Maddy” Casto (volleyball)
Eagle Academy of Newark – Elijah Jones
East Orange Campus – Amir Rosendary (basketball)
East Side – Catherine Villata
Glen Ridge – Cole Moshos (soccer, tennis)
Irvington – Tania Peralta (soccer and lacrosse)
James Caldwell – Dominic Holler
Livingston – Jesse Petchers
Malcolm X Shabazz – Christian Gray
Millburn – Eliana Goodman
Montclair – Roulio Lewis
Montclair Kimberley Academy – Debbie Giddins
Mount St. Dominic Academy – Lorelei Middleton
Newark Academy – Sarah Wang
Newark Collegiate – Tre’mya Dawson
Newark Lab – Alex Simpson-Rooks
Newark Tech – Ilijah Adams
North Star Academy – Muhammad Usman
Nutley – Sander Boissard (football)
Orange – Jadon McCoy (football, wrestling)
Payne Tech – Brice Valle
Saint Vincent Academy – Taryn Closeil-Gray
Science Park – Bianca Ferreira
Seton Hall Prep – Connor Herring (basketball)
St Benedict’s Prep – Benay Nwajei
Technology – Shakiyah Bishop
University – Marlon Hemley
Verona – Danielle Imbriano
Weequahic – Nahmir Whack
West Caldwell Tech – Davion Thomas
West Essex – Thomas ‘TJ’ Barbella
West Orange – Adarsh Jacob (tennis)
West Side – Joemaanie Nash
About The Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center:
The Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center is a nonprofit sports education organization on the campus of Montclair State University. The museum’s mission is to preserve and promote the values of perseverance, respect, sportsmanship and excellence through inclusive, culturally diverse, sports-based educational exhibitions and programs.
For additional information about the museum, visit www.yogiberramuseum.org or call 973-809-2043.
Photos Courtesy of Bloomfield High School athletics, Belleville High School athletics, Orange High School athletics, East Orange Campus High School athletics