Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center honors Best Teammate Award recipients

LITTLE FALLS, NJ — For the 13th consecutive year, the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center hosted high school student-athletes from member schools of the Super Essex Conference, along with their families and coaches for a celebration of the qualities that made Yogi Berra a national treasure.

The 40 recipients of the 2025 Yogi Berra Museum Best Teammate Award exemplify the strength of character, sportsmanship and supportive spirit that, though often unheralded, are vital to a team’s success.

“The Best Teammate Award allows us to formally recognize young people who are embodying the positive ideals that Yogi lived by his entire life, both on and off the field,” said Eve Schaenen, the museum’s executive director. “This year is particularly special for us, as the museum celebrated what would have been Yogi’s 100th birthday earlier this month. We are very grateful to Stadium System for their ongoing support, and to wonderful partners at the SEC for helping us make this experience possible for these 40 exceptional student-athletes.”

The winners, selected by their respective athletic departments, enjoyed a celebratory banquet before hearing from special guest speaker Larry Berra, the eldest son of Hall of Famer, Yogi Berra. Berra addressed the 2025 Best Teammate Award recipients in his remarks, stating: “Some teammates are born leaders. They’re just made that way. But those people are very rare. For the rest of us mere mortals, we have to work at it. You put in the work. And if you put in the work, it will serve you now, and in the future.”

2025 Yogi Berra Museum Best Teammate Award Recipients

Arts – Zahir Little

Bard – John Ovasodun

Belleville – Cassandra Cross (volleyball, flag football)

Bloomfield – Anthony Lizama (wrestling)

Cedar Grove – Edward Matos

Central – Masiambou Saysay

Columbia – Madeline “Maddy” Casto (volleyball)

Eagle Academy of Newark – Elijah Jones

East Orange Campus – Amir Rosendary (basketball)

East Side – Catherine Villata

Glen Ridge – Cole Moshos (soccer, tennis)

Irvington – Tania Peralta (soccer and lacrosse)

James Caldwell – Dominic Holler

Livingston – Jesse Petchers

Malcolm X Shabazz – Christian Gray

Millburn – Eliana Goodman

Montclair – Roulio Lewis

Montclair Kimberley Academy – Debbie Giddins

Mount St. Dominic Academy – Lorelei Middleton

Newark Academy – Sarah Wang

Newark Collegiate – Tre’mya Dawson

Newark Lab – Alex Simpson-Rooks

Newark Tech – Ilijah Adams

North Star Academy – Muhammad Usman

Nutley – Sander Boissard (football)

Orange – Jadon McCoy (football, wrestling)

Payne Tech – Brice Valle

Saint Vincent Academy – Taryn Closeil-Gray

Science Park – Bianca Ferreira

Seton Hall Prep – Connor Herring (basketball)

St Benedict’s Prep – Benay Nwajei

Technology – Shakiyah Bishop

University – Marlon Hemley

Verona – Danielle Imbriano

Weequahic – Nahmir Whack

West Caldwell Tech – Davion Thomas

West Essex – Thomas ‘TJ’ Barbella

West Orange – Adarsh Jacob (tennis)

West Side – Joemaanie Nash

About The Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center:

The Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center is a nonprofit sports education organization on the campus of Montclair State University. The museum’s mission is to preserve and promote the values of perseverance, respect, sportsmanship and excellence through inclusive, culturally diverse, sports-based educational exhibitions and programs.

For additional information about the museum, visit www.yogiberramuseum.org or call 973-809-2043.

Photos Courtesy of Bloomfield High School athletics, Belleville High School athletics, Orange High School athletics, East Orange Campus High School athletics