Pipkins places 16th at national wrestling tournament

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School wrestler Kira Pipkins competed in the USA Wrestling National Championship Tournament this past weekend in Fargo, N.D. As always, she gave a great account of herself — going 2-2 and placing 16th overall.

The two girls who defeated Pipkins ultimately finished first and fifth, so she faced the best of the best.

Pipkins has now earned the opportunity to compete at nationals after winning the northeast regional tournament. Facing this level of competition will benefit Kira going forward.