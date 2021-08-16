The Bloomfield Bengals football team shows up in style for picture day

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — As part of the preparation for the upcoming football season, the Bloomfield High School Bengals stood tall in their uniforms for picture day.

In the Carter family photo, head coach Mike Carter Sr. is flanked by his sons, 2017 BHS alumnus Danny Carter, left, and 2013 BHS alumnus Mike Carter Jr. Also a BHS graduate, Carter Sr. is a member of the Class of 1979.

This year’s team captains, pictured, are Jimmy Rodriguez, Chaz Abplanalp, Vinnie Santimone and Jaden Adkins.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon