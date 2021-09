This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls volleyball team defeated East Orange Campus by scores of 25-9, 25-11 on Sept. 10. The Bengals improved to 2-0 on the season. In the season opener, they rallied to defeat Nutley, 13-25, 25-12, 26-24, Sept. 8.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon