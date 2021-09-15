Bloomfield HS boys soccer drops tough 2-0 game to Livingston

Connect on Linked in

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys soccer team hopes to back from a 2-0 loss to Livingston on Sept. 14.

The Bengals moved to 1-2 after their second straight loss. They defeated Nutley, 4-1, in the season opener on Sept. 8 and lost to Newark Academy, 3-0, Sept. 10.

Here is the rest of the BHS schedule:

Sept. 18: West Essex, away, 11:30 a.m.

Sept. 20: Caldwell, home, 4 p.m.

Sept. 22: Montclair, away, 4 p.m.

Sept. 25, Bayonne, home, noon at Foley Field

Sept. 28: Belleville, away, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30: Montclair Kimberley Academy, home, 4 p.m.

Oct. 8: Ferris, home, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 12: Cedar Grove, home, 4 p.m.

Oct. 18: Verona, home, 4 p.m.

Oct. 20: Columbia, away, 4 p.m.

Oct. 22: Morristown, home, 4 p.m.

Oct. 26: Seton Hall Prep, away, 4 p.m.

Home games at Watsessing Park, unless otherwise noted.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon