Irvington HS girls soccer team falls to red-hot Bloomfield

IRVINGTON/BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Irvington and Bloomfield high school girls soccer teams played a game on Sept. 15 at Irvington Park.

Bloomfield won, 4-0, for its third straight victory to improve to 4-1.

Irvington moved to 1-2.

Both teams hope to make more progress as their seasons continue.

Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens

Here are the rest of the Irvington and Bloomfield schedules:

Bloomfield

Sept. 18: West Essex, home, 10 a.m.

Sept. 21: Verona, home, 4 p.m.

Sept. 23: Newark Academy, away, 4 p.m.

Sept. 27: Newark East Side, home, 4 p.m.

Sept. 29: Montclair Kimberley Academy, away, 4 p.m.

Oct. 6: Union City, home, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 8: Glen Ridge, home, 4 p.m.

Oct. 11: North Bergen, home, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 14: Belleville, home, 7 p.m., at Foley Field

Oct. 19: Millburn, away, 4 p.m.

Oct. 21: Technology, away, 4 p.m. at Watsessing Park

Oct. 25: Nutley, home, 4 p.m.

Home games at Brookdale Park, unless otherwise noted

Irvington

Sept. 16: Newark Tech, away, 4 p.m.

Sept. 21: Science Park, away, 4 p.m.

Sept. 23: Belleville, home, 4 p.m.

Sept. 24: McNair Academic, away, 4 p.m.

Sept. 27: Orange, away, 4 p.m.

Sept. 30: Lacordaire Academy, away, 4 p.m.

Oct. 4: Golda Och Academy, home, 4 p.m.

Oct. 6: Dover, away, 4 p.m.

Oct. 8: Manville, away, 4 p.m.

Oct. 13: Weehawken, away, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 15: Kennedy-Iselin, away, 4 p.m.

Oct. 19: Central, home, 4 p.m.

Oct. 21: East Orange Campus, away, 4 p.m.

Oct. 27: Paterson Eastside, home, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 29: Dickinson, away, 4 p.m.

Nov. 1: Weehawken, home, 4:30 p.m.

Home games at Irvington Park