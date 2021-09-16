Irvington HS girls soccer team falls to red-hot Bloomfield

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
IRVINGTON/BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Irvington and Bloomfield high school girls soccer teams played a game on Sept. 15 at Irvington Park.
Bloomfield won, 4-0, for its third straight victory to improve to 4-1.
Irvington moved to 1-2.
Both teams hope to make more progress as their seasons continue.
Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens
Here are the rest of the Irvington and Bloomfield schedules:
Bloomfield
Sept. 18: West Essex, home, 10 a.m.
Sept. 21: Verona, home, 4 p.m.
Sept. 23: Newark Academy, away, 4 p.m.
Sept. 27: Newark East Side, home, 4 p.m.
Sept. 29: Montclair Kimberley Academy, away, 4 p.m.
Oct. 6: Union City, home, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 8: Glen Ridge, home, 4 p.m.
Oct. 11: North Bergen, home, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 14: Belleville, home, 7 p.m., at Foley Field
Oct. 19: Millburn, away, 4 p.m.
Oct. 21: Technology, away, 4 p.m. at Watsessing Park
Oct. 25: Nutley, home, 4 p.m.
Home games at Brookdale Park, unless otherwise noted
Irvington
Sept. 16: Newark Tech, away, 4 p.m.
Sept. 21: Science Park, away, 4 p.m.
Sept. 23: Belleville, home, 4 p.m.
Sept. 24: McNair Academic, away, 4 p.m.
Sept. 27: Orange, away, 4 p.m.
Sept. 30: Lacordaire Academy, away, 4 p.m.
Oct. 4: Golda Och Academy, home, 4 p.m.
Oct. 6: Dover, away, 4 p.m.
Oct. 8: Manville, away, 4 p.m.
Oct. 13: Weehawken, away, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 15: Kennedy-Iselin, away, 4 p.m.
Oct. 19: Central, home, 4 p.m.
Oct. 21: East Orange Campus, away, 4 p.m.
Oct. 27: Paterson Eastside, home, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 29: Dickinson, away, 4 p.m.
Nov. 1: Weehawken, home, 4:30 p.m.
Home games at Irvington Park
