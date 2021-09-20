Bloomfield HS girls soccer team falls to West Essex

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls soccer team dropped a tough 2-1 decision to West Essex on Sept. 18.

The Lady Bengals’ record is now 4-2 on the season.

