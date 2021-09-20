Bloomfield HS teams enjoy strong efforts for the week

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The following is a recap of the Bloomfield High School athletic teams for the week of September 13:

The cross-country opened its league schedule with the boys dropping close decisions to Livingston and Millburn. Robert Wolf ran 17:39 to pace the Bengals. The girls lost to Millburn and Montclair. Kaitlyn Adams 24:27 led the way.

The girls tennis team defeated Irvington 5-0. Earlier they were defeated by Nutley 3-2 in a tremendous match. The girls will look to exact revenge later in the season when they again face the Lady Raiders.

The football team led early on the road at North Bergen before ultimately succumbing 28-13 to the Bruins on Sept. 17 to move to 0-3. The Bengals will visit Montclair on Sept. 25 at 1 p.m.

The girls volleyball team swept Irvington and played well in the Bengal Invitational Tournament losing the Silver Bracket final.

The boys soccer team went winless for the week but played extremely well in losses to Livingston and West Essex.

The girls soccer team continues to be a revelation in Essex County. They had road wins at Caldwell and Irvington. At Brookdale Park the Bengals played an excellent game in a 2-1 loss to West Essex. Their record is 4-2.