Bloomfield HS girls soccer team falls to Verona; moves to 4-3 on season

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls soccer team lost to Verona, 5-2, Sept. 21.

The Lady Bengals moved to 4-3 on the season.

Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon

  

