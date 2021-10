This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls volleyball team fought back after dropping game one, 15-25, to defeat Montclair at home on Sept. 24. The Lady Bengals won games two and three by identical 25-21 scores. BHS then defeated Nutley, 25-15, 25-16, Sept. 27, to improve to 6-3 on the season.

Earlier, the team traveled to Belleville and swept the Buccaneers on Sept. 22.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon