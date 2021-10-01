Bloomfield HS boys soccer team falls to MKA; will host Irvington in the ECT

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys soccer team lost to Montclair Kimberley Academy, 2-0, Sept. 30, in a Super Essex Conference crossover game.
The Bengals had their two-game winning streak snapped and moved to a 3-6 overall record on the season.
Bloomfield received the No. 14 seed in the Essex County Tournament and will host No. 19 Irvington in the preliminary round on Oct. 4 at 4:30 p.m. at Foley Field.
The winner will visit No. 3 seed West Orange in the first round.
Essex County Tournament
Play-in game
No. 25 Science Park at No. 24 Newark Collegiate
Preliminary round, on or by Oct. 5
No. 17 Cedar Grove at No. 16 Nutley
winner of Science Park/Newark Collegiate at No. 9 Millburn
No. 21 Orange at No. 12 Verona
No. 20 Barringer at No. 13 Caldwell
No. 18 West Side at No. 15 Belleville
No. 23 North Star at No. 10 Glen Ridge
No. 22 Technology at No. 11 Newark Academy
No. 19 Irvington at No. 14 Bloomfield (Oct. 4, 4:30 p.m.)
First round, Oct. 7
winner of Cedar Grove/Nutley at No. 1 Seton Hall Prep
winner of Science Park/Newark Collegiate-Millburn at No. 8 East Side
winner of Orange/Verona at No. 5 Montclair Kimberley Academy
winner of Barringer/Caldwell at No. 4 Montclair
winner of West Side/Belleville at No. 2 Livingston
winner of North Star/Glen Ridge at No. 7 Columbia
winner of Technology/Newark Academy at No. 6 West Essex
winner of Irvington/Bloomfield at No. 3 West Orange
Quarterfinal round, Oct. 9, at higher-seeded sites
winner of Science Park/Newark Collegiate-Millburn/East Side vs. winner of Cedar Grove/Nutley-Seton Hall Prep
winner of Orange/Verona-Montclair Kimberley Academy vs. winner of Barringer/Calwell-Montclair
winner of North Star/Glen Ridge-Columbia vs. winner of West Side/Belleville-Livingston
winner of Technology/Newark Academy-West Essex vs. winner of Irvington/Bloomfield-West Orange
Semifinal round, Oct. 12, at Caldwell, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Final, Oct. 16, at Belleville, 5 p.m.
Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon
