Bloomfield HS boys soccer team falls to MKA; will host Irvington in the ECT

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys soccer team lost to Montclair Kimberley Academy, 2-0, Sept. 30, in a Super Essex Conference crossover game.

The Bengals had their two-game winning streak snapped and moved to a 3-6 overall record on the season.

Bloomfield received the No. 14 seed in the Essex County Tournament and will host No. 19 Irvington in the preliminary round on Oct. 4 at 4:30 p.m. at Foley Field.

The winner will visit No. 3 seed West Orange in the first round.

Essex County Tournament

Play-in game

No. 25 Science Park at No. 24 Newark Collegiate

Preliminary round, on or by Oct. 5

No. 17 Cedar Grove at No. 16 Nutley

winner of Science Park/Newark Collegiate at No. 9 Millburn

No. 21 Orange at No. 12 Verona

No. 20 Barringer at No. 13 Caldwell

No. 18 West Side at No. 15 Belleville

No. 23 North Star at No. 10 Glen Ridge

No. 22 Technology at No. 11 Newark Academy

No. 19 Irvington at No. 14 Bloomfield (Oct. 4, 4:30 p.m.)

First round, Oct. 7

winner of Cedar Grove/Nutley at No. 1 Seton Hall Prep

winner of Science Park/Newark Collegiate-Millburn at No. 8 East Side

winner of Orange/Verona at No. 5 Montclair Kimberley Academy

winner of Barringer/Caldwell at No. 4 Montclair

winner of West Side/Belleville at No. 2 Livingston

winner of North Star/Glen Ridge at No. 7 Columbia

winner of Technology/Newark Academy at No. 6 West Essex

winner of Irvington/Bloomfield at No. 3 West Orange

Quarterfinal round, Oct. 9, at higher-seeded sites

winner of Science Park/Newark Collegiate-Millburn/East Side vs. winner of Cedar Grove/Nutley-Seton Hall Prep

winner of Orange/Verona-Montclair Kimberley Academy vs. winner of Barringer/Calwell-Montclair

winner of North Star/Glen Ridge-Columbia vs. winner of West Side/Belleville-Livingston

winner of Technology/Newark Academy-West Essex vs. winner of Irvington/Bloomfield-West Orange

Semifinal round, Oct. 12, at Caldwell, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Final, Oct. 16, at Belleville, 5 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon