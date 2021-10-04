Bloomfield HS football team blanks East Side, 27-0, for first win of season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team defeated Newark East Side, 27-0, in their home opener on Oct. 1 at Foley Field for its first win of the season.

After DJ Noble opened the scoring in the first quarter on a 32-yard run, Jayden Evans scored two touchdowns in the second quarter on runs of 6 yards and 10 yards in the second quarter.

Jaden Adkins had a 25-yard TD run in the third quarter.

The BHS defense did not allow East Side to inside the BHS 30-yard line.

It was the first ever meeting between the two schools.

The Bengals, who improved to 1-4 overall on the season, will visit Kearny on Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. Kearny has an 0-4 record on the season.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon