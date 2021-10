This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The ninth–seeded Bloomfield High School girls volleyball team defeated No. 24 seed Newark Arts, 25-9, 25-10, in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Oct. 14 at BHS.

Bloomfield, which improved to 9-7 on the season, will visit No. 8 seed West Essex in the first round on Oct. 15 at 4 p.m. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals on Oct. 19.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon