Bloomfield HS football team falls to Columbia

BLOOMFIELD — The Bloomfield High School football team lost a heartbreaking 18-15 decision to Columbia on Oct. 15 at Foley Field.

The Bengals’ two-game winning streak ended. Bloomfield moved to a 2-5 record.

Jaden Adkins scored on a two-yard run in the second quarter to give the Bengals a 7-0 halftime lead.

Columbia answered with two touchdown runs in the third quarter by Stephen Henry to take a 15-7 lead.

The Bengals tied it on freshman Jayden Clydesdale’s 3-yard TD run in the fourth quarter, followed by senior quarterback Charles Abplanalp’s two-point conversion pass to Joey Jones.

But Columbia won it on a 22-yard field goal by Henry Aaron.

Adkins finished with 12 carries for 51 yards, Jayden Evans had 11 carries for 42 yards and Clydesdale had four carries for 22 yards.

The Bengals will visit West Orange on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. West Orange is 5-2.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon