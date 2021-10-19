Bloomfield HS boys soccer team enjoys good week

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys soccer team enjoyed a good week.

The Bengals met Whippany Park with a scoreless tie at home on Oct. 11.

Bloomfield defeated Cedar Grove, 2-1, on Oct. 12 at home. Seniors Nathan Russell and Owen Stockel each had a goal, and Jeremy Solis had an assist. Sophomore goalie Christopher House made eight saves.

The Bengals also defeated Orange, 4-3, in overtime on Oct. 15 to improve to 6-8-1 on the season. Russell, junior Shayne Hinton, sophomore Perry Kostidakis and senior Tristan Severin each had a goal. Junior Alex Capet had two assists, and Solis had one assist. Senior goalie Lucas Olaya made six saves for Bloomfield.

BHS girls volleyball tops Arts, falls to West Essex in ECT

The ninth–seeded Bloomfield High School girls volleyball team hosted No. 24 seed Newark Arts in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Oct. 14 at BHS. BHS won 25-9, 25-10.

Bloomfield lost to No. 8 seed West Essex in the ECT first round on Oct. 15.

BHS girls soccer team triumphs on senior night

The Bloomfield High School girls soccer team defeated Belleville, 3-0, Oct. 14, at Foley Field on senior night to improve to 7-6 on the season. Senior Kayla Silva had two goals, and junior Emily Haraka had a goal. Sophomores Catherine Parelli and Isabella Siejkowski each had an assist. Senior goalie Lucy Heyman made four saves, and senior goalie Isabella Llanes made one save for Bloomfield.

In the previous game, Bloomfield lost to North Bergen, 4-2, Oct. 11, at Brookdale Park.

Adams leads BHS girls cross-country team at SEC meet

Kaitlyn Adams earned a medal with a ninth-place finish in a time of 21:33 to lead the Bloomfield High School girls cross-country team at the Super Essex Conference–American Division Championships at Branch Brook Park in Newark on Oct. 12.

Robert Wolf was the highest finisher for the BHS boys with a time of 18:02.