Bloomfield HS football team falls to West Orange

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team lost to West Orange, 42-14, on Friday night, Oct. 22, at West Orange to move to a 2-6 overall record. West Orange won its fourth straight game to move to 6-2.

Senior quarterback Charles Abplanalp scored on a two-yard run in the second quarter and junior Joey Jones had a 97-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter for the Bengals.

Abplanalp passed for 57 yards for the game. Senior running back Jaden Adkins ran for 28 yards on six carries and caught two passes for 34 yards for BHS.

Defensively, junior Xavier Calderon had three solo tackles, four assisted ackles and one forced fumble, junior Jasir Eason had two solo tackles, two assisted tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery, Jones had three solo tackles, one assisted tackle and the one fumble return for the TD, and sophomore Jonathan Nicol had three solo tackles and two assisted tackles.

Bloomfield will host Livingston on Friday, Oct 29, at 7 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon