Bloomfield HS girls volleyball seeks strong state tourney run

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls volleyball team hopes to make a strong run in the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4, tournament.

The Bengals, seeded ninth, will visit eighth-seeded North Bergen in the first round on Oct. 29. The winner will visit No. 1 seed Ridgewood in the quarterfinals on Nov. 3.

Bloomfield defeated both Belleville and Dickinson to improve to an 11-8 overall record on the season. Bloomfield won, 25-9, 25-21, against Belleville at home on Oct. 20. Kylah Ray had four kills, Taylor Sconiers had 11 assists and Aliyah Sanchez had six kills and three digs to lead Bloomfield.

Camille Schiralli had six kills and five digs, Sanchez had five kills and two digs and Sconiers had 13 assists in the 25-10, 25-15 win over Dickinson on Oct. 22 at home. Katie Pena had three digs and two kills and Taylor McCloud had three kills for Bloomfield.

