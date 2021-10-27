Nutley HS girls soccer team defeats Bloomfield, 4-3

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD/NUTLEY — The Nutley High School girls soccer team defeated Bloomfield, 4-3, on Oct. 25, at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield.

Mackenzie Albert scored three goals and Rebecca Echevarria had one goal for Nutley, which improved to an 11-5 record on the season. Olivia Real had two assists and Mikayla Scoch had one assist. Catelena Robson made 10 saves and Ellie Desantis made two saves for Nutley.

Bloomfield was led by Ava Barker’s two goals and one assist and Kayla Silva, who had the other goal. Emily Haraka and Victoria Parelli each had an assist and Lucy Heyman made eight saves for Bloomfield, which moved to 8-9 on the season.

Nutley and Bloomfield will gear up for the NJSIAA tournament.

Nutley, seeded third, will host No. 14 seed Belleville in the first round of the North Jersey, Section 2,Group 3 tournament on Nov. 2. The winner will face either No. 6 seed Cranford or No.11 seed Warren Hills in the quarterfinals on Nov. 5. West Morris is the No. 1 seed and Chatham is the No. 2 seed.

Bloomfield, seeded 10th, will host No. 7 seed Passaic County Tech in the first round of the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 tournament on Nov. 2. The winner will face either No. 2 seed Livingston or No. 15 seed Passaic in the quarterfinals on Nov. 5.

The semifinals will be held Nov. 9 and the final is Nov. 12 for both sections.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon