Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post This slideshow requires JavaScript. BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys soccer team hosted Nutley at Foley Field on Thursday night, Oct. 28. The result of the game could not be found. Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon Bloomfield High School boys soccer, Glen Ridge High School boys soccer Bloomfield and Nutley clash in boys soccer action added by Editor on October 31, 2021View all posts by Editor → COMMENTS
COMMENTS