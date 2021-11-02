Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team advances in state section tournament

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The ninth-seeded Bloomfield High School girls volleyball team defeated No. 8 seed North Bergen, 25-16, 25-23, in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4, tournament on Friday, Oct. 29, at North Bergen.

The Bengals were scheduled to visit No. 1 seed Ridgewood in the quarterfinals on Nov. 3. The winner will face the winner between No. 5 seed Bergen County Tech and No. 4 seed Passaic County Tech in the semifinals on Nov. 5. The final is Nov. 9.

Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon