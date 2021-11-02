Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team advances in state section tournament

Kylah Ray hits the ball in the Bengals’ win over Newark Arts in the Essex County Tournament preliminary round on Oct. 14.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The ninth-seeded Bloomfield High School girls volleyball team defeated No. 8 seed North Bergen, 25-16, 25-23, in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4, tournament on Friday, Oct. 29, at North Bergen.

The Bengals were scheduled to visit No. 1 seed Ridgewood in the quarterfinals on Nov. 3. The winner will face the winner between No. 5 seed Bergen County Tech and No. 4 seed Passaic County Tech in the semifinals on Nov. 5. The final is Nov. 9.

Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon

  

