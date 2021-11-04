Bloomfield High School cross-country’s Adams, Wolf excel at Essex County meet

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Kaitlyn Adams finished 13th overall in the girls race and Robert Wolf finished 18th overall on the boys side to lead the Bloomfield High School girls and boys cross-country teams at the Essex County Championships at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield on Friday, Oct. 29.
Adams, a junior, clocked 21:06.7 among the 111 finishers, and Wolf, a senior, ran 17:12.20 among the 163 finishers. Both garnered second team All–Essex County honors for their performances at the meet.
Both the BHS boys and girls squads placed 10th in the team scoring.
COMMENTS