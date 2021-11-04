Bloomfield High School cross-country’s Adams, Wolf excel at Essex County meet

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Kaitlyn Adams finished 13th overall in the girls race and Robert Wolf finished 18th overall on the boys side to lead the Bloomfield High School girls and boys cross-country teams at the Essex County Championships at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield on Friday, Oct. 29.

Adams, a junior, clocked 21:06.7 among the 111 finishers, and Wolf, a senior, ran 17:12.20 among the 163 finishers. Both garnered second team All–Essex County honors for their performances at the meet.

Both the BHS boys and girls squads placed 10th in the team scoring.