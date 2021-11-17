Bloomfield HS baseball standout Nico Ong commits to UMBC

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School senior Nico Ong has committed to the University of Maryland Baltimore County to continue his baseball career.

BHS head coach Mike Policastro stated, “I am proud to announce that our very own Nico Ong has verbally committed to continue his promising baseball career at the University of Maryland Baltimore County upon graduating in 2022. Nico continues to prove that he is a tremendous student-athlete, both on and off the field, and there couldn’t be a better fit for both himself and UMBC. I am beyond proud of him for how hard he’s worked in the classroom and on the field to earn this scholarship opportunity where he will get to play baseball at the next level. Nico is an elite student-athlete at Bloomfield High School, not only excelling on the field, but also boasting a 3.82 GPA while taking honors courses.

“While I had no doubt that Nico would find his way to a great program, he played an extremely competitive schedule over the summer and fall, playing in many showcases, as well as playing in the Union/Essex underclassman all-star game, as well as the N.J. Top 100 all-star game at Diamond Nation last year, where he was seen by many college coaches.”

In 2021, Ong had a truly incredible season — one of the finest in BHS history, said Policatro. Ong had 70 at-bats, 23 runs, 39 hits, 18 RBIs, 12 bases on balls, three hit-by-pitches and 17 stolen bases, while batting .570 — an 88 percent increase from his .304 average from his freshman year. “Additionally, Nico is on track to get 100 hits this year in only three seasons — an impressive milestone to accomplish in only three years after the pandemic prohibited his sophomore season,” Policastro said. “A well-rounded player with a laser of an arm, Nico also shines behind the plate, having thrown out nearly 60 percent of the runners who’ve attempted to steal on him.

“The UMBC baseball team scored big with the addition of a player like Nico, who not only excels on the field, but works hard in the classroom and treats those around him with the utmost kindness,” concluded Policastro.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon and Anthony DiMatteo