Bloomfield College men gear up for ‘Hardwood Hoops in Harlem’ game

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield College men’s basketball team is gearing up for a strong showing at the 2021 Harlem Renaissance Classic. The “Hardwood Hoops in Harlem” event is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 23, at the Nat Holman Fieldhouse located on the campus of the City College of New York.

The Bears will play the Lions of Lincoln University, located in Lincoln University, Pa., as part of the doubleheader classic that will pit Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference teams against Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association teams in an event featuring teams from historically black colleges and universities just two days before the Thanksgiving holiday. The doors of the athletic facility will open to guests at 4 p.m., with the first featured game, between Maryland’s Bowie State University and New York’s Dominican College, tipping off at 5 p.m. The Bloomfield College game against Lincoln will start at 7:30 p.m.

“As New Jersey’s only four-year predominantly black institution, Bloomfield College’s participation in this athletic event marketed as a display of African American culture and an HBCU experience is very meaningful to our athletic and academic community,” said Sheila Wooten, Bloomfield College assistant dean of student life and director of athletics. “Playing in Harlem in this competition will be an amazing experience for our student athletes, the memories of which they will cherish throughout their lifetime.”

Bloomfield College basketball coach and Assistant Director of Athletics Gerald Holmes, who is ranked among the top 50 basketball coaches in New Jersey, said he is honored to have his team included in this event. “We look forward to competing against a top-notch program from the historic Lincoln University and we will do our best to represent Bloomfield College well. This event also has some personal meaning for me, as my father, as well as some uncles and aunts, grew up in Harlem during the times of the renaissance, so I am really looking forward to this experience as a whole,” stated Holmes.

CDC COVID-19 health and safety guidelines will be followed. All participants and visitors must have proof of vaccination — either a COVID-19 vaccination card or a digital record.