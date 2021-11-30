Ice hockey players score first goals in Bloomfield HS history

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Nutley–Columbia–Bloomfield high school ice hockey team defeated Millburn, 5-0, in the season opener on Saturday, Nov. 27, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.

Bloomfield sophomore defenseman Gavin Waldron scored the first goal in Bloomfield history for the program. Bloomfield freshman Alex Benkert added a goal shortly thereafter.

This is the second year that Bloomfield is participating in ice hockey. Last year, Bloomfield also was part of the Nutley–Columbia program in which Waldron was the lone player for Bloomfield. This season, Bloomfield has a total of five players for the team.