Bloomfield HS boys soccer players garner SEC accolades

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Several players from the Bloomfield High School boys soccer team earned Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors.

First team:

Senior Nathan Russell.

Junior Alex Capet.

Second team:

Senior Justin Synnott.

Honorable mention:

Junior Shayne Hinton.

Senior Tristan Severin.

Nathan Russell led the Bengals with nine goals, despite missing half the season due to injury. Alex Capet led the team with nine assists. Tristan Severin, Shayne Hinton, and sophomore Perry Kostidakis also paced the Bengals’ attack.

The Bengals dealt with injuries throughout the season and finished with a 6-14-1 overall record. The team battled hard despite the adversity and looks forward to a promising season next year.

“We were very unlucky with injuries throughout the season but still played hard against some of the best competition in the state,” BHS head coach Mike Aiello said. “While we are graduating a good amount of seniors, we had plenty of underclassmen play significant minutes this season. We will be returning a team with a good amount of experience next season.”

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon