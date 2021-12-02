Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team boasts SEC honorees

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls volleyball team had several players earn Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors this season.
First team:
- Captain Taylor Sconiers
- Camille Schiralli.
Second team:
- Aliyah Sanchez.
- Captain Arianna Garcia.
Honorable mention:
- Kylah Ray.
- Jolie Richards.
The Lady Bengals, under head coach Louis Stevens, finished with a 12-10 overall record and 7-5 in the division.
Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon
