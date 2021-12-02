Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team boasts SEC honorees

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls volleyball team had several players earn Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors this season.

First team

  • Captain Taylor Sconiers
  • Camille Schiralli.

Second team:

  • Aliyah Sanchez.
  • Captain Arianna Garcia.

Honorable mention

  • Kylah Ray. 
  • Jolie Richards.

The Lady Bengals, under head coach Louis Stevens, finished with a 12-10 overall record and 7-5 in the division.

