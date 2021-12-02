Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team boasts SEC honorees

Connect on Linked in

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls volleyball team had several players earn Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors this season.

First team:

Captain Taylor Sconiers

Camille Schiralli.

Second team:

Aliyah Sanchez.

Captain Arianna Garcia.

Honorable mention:

Kylah Ray.

Jolie Richards.

The Lady Bengals, under head coach Louis Stevens, finished with a 12-10 overall record and 7-5 in the division.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon