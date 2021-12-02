Bloomfield HS girls soccer players earn SEC honors

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Several outstanding players from the Bloomfield High School girls soccer team earned Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors.
First team:
- Lucy Heyman, senior goalie, who posted 106 saves this season and 251 for her career.
- Ava Lisa Marie Barker, freshman, who posted 12 goals and five assists.
Second team:
- Jaelyn Oramas, senior, a two-year captain.
- Emily Haraka, junior, who posted seven goals and eight assists.
Honorable mention:
- Kayla Silva, senior, who posted 14 goals and eight assists on the season; for her career, Silva finished with 25 goals and 16 assists.
- Isabella Siejkowski, sophomore, who played the most minutes on the team with 1,275 minutes and served as an anchor of the defense.
The Bengals finished with a 4-2 record in the SEC–Liberty Division and 8-10-1 overall this season.
“We had a great season,” said BHS head coach Jon Aliaga. “We finished third out of eight teams in the Liberty Division, the highest in recent years. “We will be returning a great amount of talent.”
Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon
COMMENTS