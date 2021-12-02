Bloomfield HS girls soccer players earn SEC honors

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Several outstanding players from the Bloomfield High School girls soccer team earned Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors.

First team:

Lucy Heyman, senior goalie, who posted 106 saves this season and 251 for her career.

Ava Lisa Marie Barker, freshman, who posted 12 goals and five assists.

Second team:

Jaelyn Oramas, senior, a two-year captain.

Emily Haraka, junior, who posted seven goals and eight assists.

Honorable mention:

Kayla Silva, senior, who posted 14 goals and eight assists on the season; for her career, Silva finished with 25 goals and 16 assists.

Isabella Siejkowski, sophomore, who played the most minutes on the team with 1,275 minutes and served as an anchor of the defense.

The Bengals finished with a 4-2 record in the SEC–Liberty Division and 8-10-1 overall this season.

“We had a great season,” said BHS head coach Jon Aliaga. “We finished third out of eight teams in the Liberty Division, the highest in recent years. “We will be returning a great amount of talent.”

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon