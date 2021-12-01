Bloomfield HS cross-country runner Kaitlyn Adams is on SEC first team

Kaitlyn Adams

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School junior Kaitlyn Adams earned Super Essex Conference–American Division first team honors for girls cross-country.

The SEC–American is the highest division in the conference.

This season, Adams placed ninth out of 63 runners in a time of 20:43.50 in the SEC–American Division Championships held at Branch Brook Park in Newark on Oct. 12.

In the Essex County Championships, she placed 13th out of 111 runners in 21:06.70 at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield on Oct. 29.

Adams finished 18th out of 94 runners in 22:22.00 at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4, Championships held at Garret Mountain in Woodland Park on Nov. 6. 

