Bloomfield HS basketball and wrestling teams schedules released

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball, girls basketball and wrestling teams are getting ready for their seasons, which begin Dec. 17.

Their schedules are as follows.

Boys basketball

Dec. 17: Belleville, away, 7 p.m.

Dec. 21: Millburn, home, 7 p.m.

Dec. 23: Clifton, away, 4 p.m.

Dec. 28: Nottingham, at Glen Ridge Holiday Tournament, 5 p.m.

Dec. 29: Glen Ridge Holiday Tournament, to be determined.

Jan. 4: Verona, away, 4 p.m.

Jan. 6: Livingston, home, 4 p.m.

Jan. 8: Barringer, away, 1 p.m.

Jan. 11: Caldwell, home, 4 p.m.

Jan. 13: West Orange, away, 7 p.m.

Jan. 15: Orange, home, noon.

Jan. 18: North Star Academy, home, 4 p.m.

Jan. 20: Belleville, home, 4 p.m.

Jan. 25: Millburn, away, 4 p.m.

Jan. 27: Livingston, away, 4 p.m.

Jan. 29: Irvington, away, 1 p.m.

Feb. 1: Verona, home, 4 p.m.

Feb. 8: Caldwell, away, 4 p.m.

Feb. 10: West Orange, home, 7 p.m.

Feb. 15: Newark Collegiate Academy, home, 4 p.m.

Feb. 17: North Star Academy, away, 4 p.m.

Feb. 22: Nutley, home, 6 p.m.

Girls basketball

Dec. 17: Glen Ridge, home, 7 p.m.

Dec. 21: Millburn, away, 4 p.m.

Dec. 23: Clifton, home, 4 p.m.

Dec. 28: Clifton, at Glen Ridge Holiday Tournament, 2 p.m.

Dec. 29: Glen Ridge Holiday Tournament, to be determined.

Jan. 4: Verona, home, 4 p.m.

Jan. 6: Newark Academy, away, 4 p.m.

Jan. 8: West Side, away, 1 p.m.

Jan. 11: Central, away, 4 p.m.

Jan. 13: Livingston, away, 7 p.m.

Jan. 15: Passaic Valley, away, noon.

Jan. 18: Montclair, away, 4 p.m.

Jan. 20: Glen Ridge, away, 4 p.m.

Jan. 22: Newark Tech, home, noon.

Jan. 25: Millburn, home, 4 p.m.

Feb. 1: Verona, away, 4 p.m.

Feb. 3: Newark Academy, home, 4 p.m.

Feb. 8: Central, home, 4 p.m.

Feb. 15: Cedar Grove, away, 4 p.m.

Feb. 17: Montclair, home, 7 p.m.

Feb. 22: Nutley, away, 4 p.m.

Wrestling