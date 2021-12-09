Bloomfield HS football players earn conference honors

Connect on Linked in

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Seniors Jaden Adkins, Jimmy Rodriguez and Vincent Santimone, and junior Zaire LaRue of the Bloomfield High School football team earned Super Football Conference–Freedom Red Division honors.

Adkins, who is a running back on offense, made the first-team offense for the at-large position.

Rodriguez and Santimone, both linemen, made the second-team offense.

LaRue, a free safety, made honorable mention.

Despite finishing with a 3-7 record, the Bengals gave strong efforts throughout the season.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon