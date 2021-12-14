Bloomfield HS bowling teams roll to wins; Benkert leads hockey team

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School bowling teams enjoyed a great week.

The girls team swept both Barringer and Mount Saint Dominic, 7-0, at Brunswick Zone in Belleville on Dec. 7 and Dec. 8, respectively. Keyana Coley-Rice and Tianna Willie led the way. The boys also swept their opponents, defeating Eagle Academy and Barringer by 7-0 scores at Brunswick Zone on the same days. Justin Piper had a 202 and Biaggio DiGianno rolled a 212 game and 584 series.

Benkert leads hockey team

The Nutley–Columbia–Bloomfield high school ice hockey team defeated Newton, 4-1, on Dec. 4, at Skylands Ice World in Stockholm and dropped a 5-3 decision to Oratory Prep on Dec. 11, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange. Bloomfield’s Alex Benkert scored in both contests.

Nutley–Columbia–Bloomfield, which had a 2-3 record at press time, will take part in the Essex Holiday Tournament at Codey Arena. The team will face Watchung Hills on Dec. 22 at 6:15, Scotch Plains on Dec. 26 at 2 p.m. and West Orange on Dec. 27 at 4 p.m.